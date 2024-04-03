Nalgonda: Dead Monkeys Found in Water Tanker

As the lid of the tank was not closed, the monkeys seem to have tried to drink water. They could not come out and drowned.

Initially it was apprehended that the same water was supplied to the people of the area for the past few days. The water tank is in the first ward of the Nandikonda municipality besides Vijay Vihar.

Nagarjunasagar project superintendent engineer Nageshwara Rao said, “Nandikonda Hill Colony has two water tanks of 2,000 litres capacity each and another tank of 1,000 litres volume. But the tank in which the monkeys were marooned is another one. On inspection, they found dead monkeys. The inspection was done after we received reports that water has not been supplied for the past three days from it. The water tank supplies water to 50 families.”

Meanwhile, families which were receiving water from the tank will get from alternative sources, he said.