Nalanda Temple Stampede: Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 6 lakh Ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed grief on the Nalanda Sheetla Mata Temple stampede and announced Rs 4 lakhs each from Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs each from CM relief fund (a total of Rs 6 Lakhs each) for the next of kin of deceased, according to a press release.

The release stated, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences over the deaths of devotees in a stampede that occurred at the Sheetla Devi Temple in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda district. The Chief Minister stated that this incident is extremely tragic and has left him deeply distressed. The Chief Minister has directed that an ex-gratia grant be provided to the dependents of the deceased, comprising Rs 4 lakh each from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (totalling Rs 6 lakh). Acting on the Chief Minister's directives, senior officials have reached the accident site and are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap and has issued instructions to ensure they receive appropriate medical treatment."