TD’s Kotla Gets Breather Ahead of Battle in Dhone

After TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu intervention, a reconciliation has been brought between arch rival Kotla and KE groups. Following this, Telugu Desam’s Dhone in-charge Subba Reddy has dropped his threat of contesting from the constituency as an independent candidate.Thus, senior TD leader and former union minister Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy has no rival from within the party who may spoil his chances. However, the major challenge to Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy comes from the fact that his once staunch followers have dispersed over the past decade.Many have shifted their political allegiance to other political figures like Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, currently the finance minister of the YSRC government.Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy thus faces an uphill battle in securing support from his own group in the constituency. Amid these challenges, the Kotla family is facing problems, where they need to re-establish support from their cadre, now aligned with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.Faithful too are facing a dilemma, whether to continue supporting minister Rajendranath Reddy or shift their allegiance to the opposition.Consequently, such leaders and cadres are maintaining a studied silence for the time being. They are unwilling to take a clear stance.However, there is a glimmer of hope for Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy, as he has garnered support from KE’s family and now enjoys the backing of constituency in-charge Subba Reddy.