Naidu Trying to Lure Volunteers Through Fake Promises, says Perni

Vijayawada: YSRC legislator Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani has said Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu had selfless Volunteers all along but is now trying to appease them with “false” promises.



“This is part of Naidu’s conspiracy to win elections. He wants the votes of the 2.60 lakh volunteers and their families,” the former minister said.



Addressing a press meet on Sunday, Nani recalled that both Naidu and his adopted son Pawan Kalyan had alleged that volunteers were involved in human trafficking and selling girls and women to Mumbai red-light areas.



“Naidu had called volunteers as luggage carriers and said they knocked on doors when men were not at home,” he said.



Perni Nani cautioned volunteers that Naidu will turn them into TD’s anarchic Janmabhoomi committees if the party is elected to power. “There is no one who believes in Chandrababu’s deceptions, conspiracies and intrigues. All the 2.60 lakh volunteers in the state know what Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is.”



He pointed out that Naidu is now giving a shout-out to the volunteers by promising them an honorarium of `10,000, “This is his bait to benefit in the elections.”



Perni Nani said, “Chandrababu and his adopted son Pawan can be sold for money but Volunteers will not sell themselves for money as they work selflessly.”



He said TD leaders were already saying that they would give volunteer jobs to TD people. “People believe Naidu once or twice, but they won't believe him at all times.”