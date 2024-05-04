Naidu spreading false information on Land Title Act, accuses Jagan

Hindupur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allayed fears on the Land Title Act saying that the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was spreading false information to people stating that the government would take over the lands of people.



“Your son (Jagan) will only give lands to the poor but won’t snatch them,” he said while addressing a road show organized on Saturday in popular film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Assembly constituency. Politics stooped down to such a level that Naidu was spreading false information on the Land Title Act for coming back to power.

Under the Land Title Act, the records would be updated and boundaries would be demarcated to give complete land title rights to owners. The entire process would be done only after conducting a survey in all the revenue villages. In case of a dispute of any particular land, the government would give guarantee to the land owner and at the same insurance would be given to the land concerned.

Referring to misinformation launched on registration of lands, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP government completed nine lakh registrations and handed over the documents to owners and the entire process was conducted after updating the existing software.

Appealing to the people to teach a fitting lesson to TDP, which is again trying to dupe people with unfulfilled promises in the name of super-6, he said Naidu deceived people by failing to implement promises made in the TDP’s manifesto in 2014.

Again the same TDP is making super-6 false promises this time to dupe people and come to power. “Did Naidu wave off single paisa of farmers and self help groups loans when he was in power?” he asked.