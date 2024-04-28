Naidu Refutes Reports of Cutback in Muslim Reservations

Kurnool/Nellore: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday made it a point to address concerns over the potential impact TDP’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party will have on the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh, in particular Kurnool and Nellore districts.

Speaking to a large gathering of Muslims in Nellore, Naidu maintained that there will be no compromise on providing reservations to Muslims in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu pledged to engage senior advocates to safeguard their rights.

The former chief minister accused YSR Congress-led government of spreading misinformation about the repeal of Muslim reservations under an NDA regime in AP. He maintained that NDA has never allowed any injustice towards any community.

Chandrababu announced fresh promises to Muslim voters, including financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for every Haj pilgrim, free bus travel for women, three free cooking gas cylinders annually per family, and completing the remaining work on Gurukula schools for Muslim students within six months of an NDA victory.

Addressing another meeting in Kowthalam of Kurnool district, the TDP chief criticised the ruling YSR Congress for favouring members of the Reddy community in selecting candidates. Naidu also promised to address migration issues, construct a 100-bed hospital, and resume construction of irrigation projects in the region.

Regarding stalled projects, he said once TDP comes to power, it would complete projects like the Rajoli Banda Diversion Scheme, Vedavati and Gundrevula.

In Kodumur constituency, Naidu reiterated his support for the Muslim community. He expressed concerns over potential revisions in the existing salary structure of employees, referring to it as reverse PRC.

Party’s MP candidate B. Nagaraju, Mantralayam and Kodumur assembly candidates N. Raghavendra Reddy and B Dastagiri and party’s parliamentary segment in-charge P. Thikka Reddy were present.