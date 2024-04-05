Naidu-Purandeswari nexus hurt welfare benefits, says YSRC

Vijayawada: YSRC state general-secretary and adviser to government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, has said Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu is hell-bent on destroying the village and ward volunteer system.

“Naidu is not comfortable with this system as it is reaching the welfare benefits to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps. The people have realised that Naidu is anti-poor and against the welfare programmes. They will teach him a lesson in the May 13 polls,” he claimed.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said TD chief Chandrababu Naidu is far from power yet, but he’s shown a glimpse of what his government would be like if ever his party is elected to power.

The adviser said Naidu’s sole agenda is to deceive and loot the people. Pointing out that 90 per cent pension distribution in the state was completed through the volunteer system on the first day of every month, he said, “Now, only 60 per cent distribution has been done even on the second day.”

He said the elderly and the disabled are facing difficulties as they have to go and get it themselves.

Daggubati Purandeswari and Chandrababu are close relatives and they have been working together and making complaints against the YSRC government to the Election Commission, he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy objected to the criticism of Purandeswari against 20 officials, and said this was aimed at demoralising them. There was no role of state officials in PM Modi’s “disturbed” public meeting at Chilakaluripeta. It was organised by SPG and other central forces but Chandrababu and Purandeshwari alleged failure on the part of the state police.

He said, ”Those who criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for not giving jobs to more people in the last four years are saying that pensions can be distributed to 1.30 lakh secretariat employees.”







