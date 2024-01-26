Naidu On Whirlwind Visit Of Rayalaseema

Anantapur: Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu will start his three-day whirlwind visit of the Rayalaseema region from Saturday as part of his Raa, Kadaliraa programme.

Party sources said Naidu will reach Tirupati airport at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and take a helicopter to Vepulabylu village in Piler mandal of Tirupati district and address a public meeting. He will then proceed to Lathavaram village in Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district and address another public meeting there. He will halt for the night in Uravakonda.



On Sunday, the TD chief will reach Kanuparthipadu village in Nellore mandal of Nellore district and address a public meeting. He will then proceed to Pathikonda in Kurnool district to spend the night.



On Monday, he will leave for Rajahmundry to address another public meeting.



Party sources said the former chief minister is undertaking quick tours of various areas to warm up party cadres and towards facing the forthcoming elections and settle differences within various leaders, particularly in Anantapur Urban, Dharmavaram, Madakasira, Penukonda and Kalyandurg constituencies.

During his visits, he will also discuss seat-sharing arrangements with Jana Sena.



TD leaders in the districts are gearing up to ensure that Naidu’s public meetings are a success, particularly because the meetings have been scheduled in villages. They will have to mobilise party cadres and people to these meetings from other areas.