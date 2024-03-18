Naidu now Sings in Praise of PM Modi

BOPPUDI (Chilakaluripet): A chastened Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has staged a surprising about-turn vis-a-vis his attitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is singing paeans of him.

Naidu recited poems in praise of Modi during the Praja Galam public meeting at Boppudi in Palnadu district on Sunday. Naidu’s attempts at flattery evoked laughter among many who watched the show on screen as also those from among the large audience.The TD chief was known for his vocal criticism of Modi from 2018, when the Telugu Desam parted company with the BJP and Naidu began trashing it and the PM.On Sunday, Naidu praised the PM thus: “Modi means self-confidence, Modi means self-respect, Modi means development, Modi means welfare, Modi does not mean a person, Modi means the force that is turning India into a world power, Modi means Sab Ka Saath, Modi means Sab Ka Vikas and Modi means Sab Ka Vishwas.”In the past over five years, Naidu often publicly criticised Modi, asking what Modi had achieved for the country. "Modi, you're a terrorist, and you deserve to be hanged,” Naidu had stated from a public platform some time ago.“You never married or looked after your mother, so how can you look after the country," Naidu had asked then, by raising an accusing finger at the PM.In the run-up to the 2019 polls, Naidu was scouting around state capitals in an attempt to cobble an opposition alliance against the BJP and rubbish Modi. But, as it turned out, Naidu was ousted from power and his TD fell into bad times.Clearly, the recent forging of a poll alliance between the BJP, TD and Jana Sena has changed the mind of Naidu and turned him into a Modi fan.