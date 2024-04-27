Naidu Misleading Public With Unachievable Promises in TDP Manifesto: Jagan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan on Saturday accused the TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of misleading the people in the State with unfulfilled promises in the name of Super-6.



Drawing a comparison between the TDP and YSRCP rule in 2014-2019 and 2019-2024 respectively through a power-point presentation at Tadepalle party office in Guntur, he said the YSRCP continued welfare schemes and infrastructure initiatives in spite of facing financial constraints due to Covid-19. Referring to Naidu’s allegations that the YSRCP was imposing more taxes, he refused the former’s allegations saying that the TDP president was only misleading people by telling lies.

“It is the responsibility of people to know the reality,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said, making it clear that he would not tell lies and would execute whatever feasible only. The YSRCP implemented the schemes like ‘Kapu Nestham’, ‘House Pattas’, ‘Gorumudha’ that were not included in the manifesto released by the YSRCP in the 2019 elections, he explained.

“We are not like Naidu, who dupes people with unfulfilled promises. Whatever is possible for the benefit of people, the YSRCP will certainly implement it,” he said, adding that no State government in the country executed the welfare schemes on DBT mode directly benefiting the people without the involvement of anyone.