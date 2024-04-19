Naidu misappropriated Amaravati funds: YV Subbareddy

Visakhapatnam: YSRC north Andhra regional coordinator and MP Y.V. Subba Reddy on Thursday accused TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu of raising the slogan of Amaravati to loot funds in the name of the capital.

In this regard, he alleged that Naidu had misappropriated funds provided by central government as well as donors for developing Amaravati.

“Chandrababu Naidu is now obstructing the development of north Andhra,” Subba Reddy remarked.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already announced Visakhapatnam as the capital for part of developing north Andhra. He underlined that making Vizag the capital will eliminate north Andhra region's backwardness.

The YSRC regional coordinator said Telugu Desam is behind the stone pelting on the CM, as it is unable to accept Jagan Mohan Reddy’s victory in the forthcoming polls.

Subba Reddy visited Tekkali in Srikakulam district to inspect arrangements being made for the closing “Memanta Siddam” public meeting in the town on April 24.

YSRC deputy regional coordinator Majji Srinivas, Srikakulam district president Dharmana Krishna Das, Srikakulam parliament candidate Tilak and Tekkali constituency candidate Srinivas were among those who accompanied Subba Reddy.