Naidu Makes it Clear that Janmabhoomi Committees will Come Again: Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSR Congress State General Secretary and adviser to government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, has said that Chandrababu Naidu was behind the conspiracy of putting a ban on Volunteers.

He said former election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar acted on behalf of Chandrababu and they established the Citizen for Democracy organisation, which worked for Naidu and TD.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that with the ban on Volunteers, Naidu makes it clear that Janmabhoomi Committees will come again. “Chadrababu is a thief who hurts the helpless people receiving benefits of government schemes.

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that as the arrow shot at the volunteer system of putting a ban backfired and hence Naidu started writing letters for damage control.

He said that the government will definitely make all the necessary alternatives for the distribution of social security pensions in the offices of Village and Ward Secretariats. He said that the Volunteer system established by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became a model for the country but Naidu, from the very beginning, was against Volunteers.

He stated that disbursement of pensions and other DBTs will start from the 1st of every month. Naidu stopped the system of giving pensions by going to the beneficiaries early in the morning and saying that it should not be distributed in the name of election code, he alleged.

Regarding Citizens for Democracy, Ramakrishna Reddy called it as Chandrababu’s B-Team. “Naidu established the Citizens for Democracy and through it he is doing immoral politics in the name of CFD. Naidu did all this because he was afraid that these volunteer services would give a good name to Jagan, Naidu does not have the vision to even think about the benefits of the volunteer system.”

He pointed out that the Citizens for Democracy was launched right before the elections,September 23, 2023. “Within 15 days of its formation, they went to the Supreme Court against the volunteer system, a case was filed that the volunteer system was collecting sensitive data which was being passed to the ruling party. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is the chief among those who filed this case. Nimmagadda Ramesh worked like a full-fledged TD worker and together with two or three other such persons, the CFD was formed.”

Ramakrishna Reddy said Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu made the alliance despite Jana Sena continuing in the alliance with the BJP and “Pawan parrots what Naidu says.”

He claimed that people of Pithapuram will not believe Pawan. He criticised that TD gave 21 seats to JS and ironically 18 of the candidates of JS are from TD and other parties.