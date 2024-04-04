Naidu Harmed Poor Pensioners, YSRC Did Not Seek Suspension of TD’s Welfare Schemes in 2019, Says Perni Nani

Vijayawada: Former minister and YSRC senior MLA Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani has said Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is enacting dramas and shedding crocodile tears on the social security pensioners now, as he is fearful they would turn against the him and the TD in the elections.

He recalled that the YSRC did not stop welfare scheme implementations during the 2019 elections and “we did not object to the distribution of the Pasupu-Kumkuma welfare scheme, but Naidu now caused severe troubles to the welfare pensioners.

MLA Nani said the YSRC is proud of the fact that every month, on the 1st, it used to distribute pensions seamlessly. But TD and its allied organisations complained to the EC and blocked the pension. “Have we, in the past, ever thwarted your schemes? No,” said Nani.

He alleged that Chandrababu is playing a hide-and-seek game with the life of the welfare pensioners and thwarting the distribution of such pension on time. “Chandrababu hates the poor. In the past, the TD deceived the farmers by saying that Naidu as the CM then would waive their loans.

“Chandrababu tried to attract the voters with Pasupu Kumkuma and Rythu Nestam but the people who were deceived by him in the past taught the TD a good lesson in the 2019 elections.”

He said Naidu was aware that if the volunteers distributed the pensions, the beneficiaries will vote for YSRC. “Why did you not get the idea of door-to-door delivery of pensions during your four decades of political career,” he asked the TD chief.

Nani pointed out that 1.6 lakh secretariat jobs were given by the YSRC government soon after it took the reins of the state. “The TD which said that jobs were not given by the YSRC government are now admitting that our government has given 1.6 lakh jobs.”

Perni Nani said that after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM, more than 2 lakh people were given employment. The youth got jobs without bribes during the Jagan's government.