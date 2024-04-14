Naidu Did Real Estate Business with Amaravathi

Visakhapatnam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has criticised Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu for not being committed to the development of north Andhra and questioned his stand on making Visakhapatnam the capital.

“Naidu was more interested in turning Amaravati into a real estate venture rather than focusing on backward regions like north Andhra,’’ Prasada Rao said.

Addressing a gathering at the Government Arts College ground in Srikakulam on Saturday, Prasada Rao highlighted the progress made by the YSRC government in various sectors and urged the public to support the party in the upcoming elections.

The revenue minister stated that the YSRC government has given great importance to the development of the state and refuted the Opposition’s claims of no progress under their rule. He pointed out that the state’s GSDP has improved from the 22nd position during the TD regime to the 5th position under the YSRC government, and per capita income has risen from the 17th position to the 9th position.

Prasada Rao also mentioned the construction of four sea ports in the state within five years and the progress made on the Moolpet sea port project in Srikakulam district. He emphasised the need for development in Uddanam and the efforts made by the YSRC government to address the region’s problems.

The revenue minister stressed the need for decentralisation of administration and praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing reforms and focusing on education to reduce inequalities in society.

He urged the people to vote for the YSRC in the upcoming elections, promising that if the party forms the government, Visakhapatnam will be made the administrative capital.