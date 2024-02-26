Naidu Cheated Minorities in Ticket Allotment: AP Haj Committee Chairman

Vijayawada: State Haj Committee Chairman BS Gouse Lajam has alleged that Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu once again cheated Muslims, as party ticket has been given to only one Muslim leader in a list of 94 candidates announced by the Telugu Desam so far.

He accused Chandrababu of cheating Muslims throughout his political career. “This time also, the minorities will not trust Naidu due to his opportunistic politics and policies,” he said.Gouse said that the Muslim leaders in the TD should resign from the party and join the YSRC, which is “giving the proper place to Minorities.”The leaders said minorities were up-in-arms against Nara Chandrababu vis-à-vis his ticket allotments for the 2024 elections. While TD gave only one seat to Muslims for contest, Jagan Mohan Reddy offered them four seats, including one for a woman, out of the 67 candidate names the YSRC announced so far, they said.Minority leader and YSR Congress medical wing vice president Dr Mehboob Shaikh said Naidu had been neglecting the minorities during his 2014-19 term, by denying tickets to them and minister posts in the cabinet as also in nominated posts.“Naidu’s disdain for Muslims is once again clear as he has given only one ticket to Muslims this time. Chandrababu's aim is to undermine the minorities in alliance with the BJP. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan followed Chandrababu by not giving any ticket to minorities,” he said.