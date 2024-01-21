Naidu Behind Sharmila Joining Congress, Aim is to Split Supporters of YSR, Says Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSR Congress general secretary and government adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy suspects a conspiracy by Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu being the Congress anointing YS Sharmila as the state Congress president.

“This is done as a last resort to split the votes of YSR supporters,” he said while addressing the media in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He alleged that Naidu, craving for power, was trying to use Sharmila Reddy as a tool to split the votes for Jagan Mohan Reddy and help the TD defeat the YSRC.

Reacting sharply on the way Sharmila Reddy targeted chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after she took charge as PCC chief, he asked whether she forgot the injustice the Congress meted out to her family in the past. “YSR was implicated in a false case and even his name was included in the charge-sheet by the Congress party.

Reacting to Sharmila Reddy’s statement that she wanted to make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, he said she seemed, instead, to be trying to make Chandrababu Naidu the next chief minister of AP.

Sajjala said she should give an explanation on behalf of the Congress party as to why AP failed to get special category status. The SCS status had not been given or ensured to AP when the Congress government bifurcated the state. The UPA government did not also provide funds for developing a capital city. These actions put AP into deep trouble, he said.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy had been seeking special category status for AP and recalled that he pressed the case with the Prime Minister Narendera Modi recently too. The five crore people of AP have trust in the leadership of Jagan Reddy. CM is keen on developing the state and safeguarding the interests of all sections of the people.”

He said while a section of the people admired Sharmila Reddy as the sister of Jagan Reddy and daughter of late YSR Reddy, “she might even lose the goodwill if she erred in the tone and tenor of her statements against the YSR Congress government in the state.”