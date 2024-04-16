Naidu and his cronies hatched the conspiracy to kill Jagan, says minister

Vijayawada: Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu has alleged that Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu and his cronies hatched “a conspiracy” to kill Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media on Monday, the minister claimed that the stone might have been thrown at the CM by using a catapult or any other instrument

“The whole state is shocked thinking why this action was done on the chief minister of a state. Chandrababu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan expressed suspicions, terming it a pre-election drama by the YSRC. They also falsely stated that last time before the election, the drama was played with Kodikatthi for sympathy.”

“Jagan Mohan Reddy never engaged in politics for sympathy,” he claimed.

“We have confidence that if the people cast their votes for the YSRC, it will win 175 seats.”

Rambabu recalled that due to the selection of Amaravati as a new capital by Chandrababu, all his relatives invested lakhs of crores here, expecting a `100 return for every one rupee invested. “But, after Jagan Reddy came to power, he declared three capitals. Soon after this, the multiplication of income stopped. Now, Chandrababu's cronies are conspiring against our leader, thinking that they will be financially damaged if Jagan continues in power.”

“Naidu is plotting and promoting violence with his own class. I am the only one warning Chandrababu and Pawan on behalf of all the people of the state. This time the people will not forgive you if a stone falls on our leader,” he warned.