Nagpur Girl Injured After Zipline Rope Snaps In Manali

Nagpur: A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur suffered severe injuries after she fell during a zipline ride in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, a person close to her family said on Sunday. The girl has been undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident last week, he said.

This is why adventure sports aren’t safe in India. In Manali, a young girl fell from a zipline—nearly 30 feet—and is now seriously injured. Anyone without proper experience starts these activities, and there’s no one to check. Action is only taken after a fatal accident happens. pic.twitter.com/Xy5LNYRDwe — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 15, 2025

According to family sources, Trisha Bijwe was vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped. A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.