Nagpur Girl Injured After Zipline Rope Snaps In Manali

15 Jun 2025 2:14 PM IST

12-Year-Old Suffers Multiple Fractures; Undergoes Surgery, Condition Stable

Trisha Bijwe from Nagpur was injured in Manali after falling during a zipline ride when the harness rope snapped.

Nagpur: A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur suffered severe injuries after she fell during a zipline ride in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, a person close to her family said on Sunday. The girl has been undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident last week, he said.

According to family sources, Trisha Bijwe was vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped. A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.

Trisha suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago, he said. When contacted, the injured girl's father, Prafull Bijwe, said his daughter's condition was stable.
( Source : PTI )
