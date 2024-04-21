Nagarkurnool BJP MP Candidate Pothuganti Bharath Campaigns in Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: Vote for the BJP if you want good education and employment and problems to be resolved, said Nagarkurnool BJP MP candidate Pothuganti Bharath on Sunday. “With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, our country is leading the world in digitisation, and more of our youth will be encouraged into diverse fields and the problem of unemployment will be solved,” Bharath said.

He was speaking at an election campaign in Wanaparthy Assembly segment of the Nagarkurnool constituency. “I will work as one of your own, and voice the problems of Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool in Parliament.” He took part in door-to-door campaigns in Chinnambavi, Vipanagandla, Gopalpet, Peddamandadi mandals.

He also participated in area meetings, along with local BJP unit presidents Sudhakar Rao (Kollapur) and president (Wanaparthy) Narayana, BJYM and ABVP leaders, and urged the leaders to spread Modi’s word.