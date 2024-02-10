Nagaland government opposes scrapping of Free Movement Regime with Myanmar

Guwahati: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday said that his government was opposed to scrapping the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar but admitted that people in border areas have not been following the guidelines for movement across the international border.

Acknowledging the security concern of the Government of India, Mr Rio told reporters that his government would propose regulation instead of scrapping the Free Movement Regime.

He admitted that people in border areas are not following the guidelines which has made the north-east a safe haven for insurgency and other activities.

He said that concern of the central government was genuine to some extent.

Indicating that he would be consulting the ministry of home affairs to find out some regulatory mechanism, he however reiterated that the state government as well as the people of the state did not agree with abrogation of the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar.

The chief minister said, “We have heard the public’s voice and that is why the state government does not agree on lifting the Free Movement Regime and we are working on it.”

Meanwhile, a communique from the Nagaland home department said that the state Cabinet has decided to request the Central government to continue the Free Movement Regime and also to enact appropriate regulations and lay down processes for movement of people across the borders in close consultation with the people inhabiting the border areas of the state. The cabinet further decided to request for suitably bringing in the village council authorities concerned in the entire system of regulations of the Free Movement Regime.