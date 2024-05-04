Nadda Reviews BJP Poll Preparation In MP, Asks Party To Increase Polling

BJP national president J P Nadda late on Thursday night reviewed measures undertaken by the party here to improve polling percentage in the final two rounds of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, scheduled to be held on May seven and May 13.

Mr Nadda who had made an unscheduled visit to Bhopal after addressing a poll rally in Sironj falling under Sagar Lok Sabha constituency in the state on Thursday night here discussions with the senior leaders of the party here on the poll preparations in the remaining 17 LS seats those are scheduled to go to the polls in the third and four phase polling, a senior BJP functionary said.

He reviewed measures being undertaken by the party to boost voting in the third and final phase polling in the state.

“It was just an informal discussion”, he added.

The first and second phase polling in Madhya Pradesh in which total 12 LS polls went to polls had witnessed a sharp drop in polling by 7.32 percent and 10.05 percent respectively, prompting the Central leadership of BJP to prod its state leadership to increase voting in the third and final phase polling in the state.

Mr Nadda has also reviewed poll preparations in half-a-dozen seats viewed as ‘challenging’ for the party.

In a related development, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma has held a meeting of senior party leaders here to chalk out a strategy to increase vote share of the party by ten percent in the third and fourth phase polling in the state.

He asked the booth level committees and ‘panna pramukhs’ (block unit heads of party) to pull up their shocks and initiate measures to increase voting in the coming two phases of elections.

Mr Nadda also reviewed preparation by the party in the seats of those going to polls in the final two rounds of elections in the state.

He left for Delhi from Bhopal on Friday morning.