Nadda chairs high level meeting to review Dengue

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a high-level meeting to review the dengue situation across the country and preparedness of public health system for prevention, containment and management of dengue in view of the onset of monsoon and the rise in dengue cases globally, here today.

The Union Health Minister was briefed on the nationwide dengue situation and preparedness of the Ministry. It was informed that the dengue case fatality rate has reduced from 3.3 per cent in 1996 to 0.1 per cent in 2024 as a result of focused, timely and collaborative activities.

Underlining the challenge posed by the onset of monsoon and the threat of an increasing number of dengue cases during the rainy season, Nadda emphasized the importance of being prepared against dengue. He directed the officials to gear up and strengthen prevention, containment and management measures against dengue.

Nadda urged officials to primarily focus on high burden states and regions where outbreaks are frequently reported. He urged officials to proactively work with States to bring tangible results on dengue prevention. He particularly stressed on inter-ministerial convergence meetings involving the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Education Ministry and Municipal Corporations and local self government for sensitization on their roles and responsibilities for dengue prevention and control.

He stated that the Centre has been proactively communicating with the States on timely action for prevention and control of dengue activities. Various inter-sectoral meetings have been conducted to sensitize the stakeholders and ministries on their role and responsibilities on prevention and control of dengue.

He informed us that these activities will further strengthen incoming years.“The Centre has been over the period of time providing technical and budgetary support as a result of which the”.

Highlighting the importance of communication and awareness enhancement activities, the Health Minister stated that in order to sensitise communities regarding the ades mosquito which generally bites in the daytime, awareness campaign among school going children and others to wear clothes that keep the body fully covered, and keeping various water containers, pots etc., free of stagnant water will be taken up at a massive scale.

A nationwide IEC campaign for awareness through TV, radio, social media etc., platforms will be taken up across the country. The Union Health Minister directed the officials to create a 24/7 central helpline number for dengue prevention and awareness, and support for queries on the symptoms, treatment protocols and help during emergency situations. States were also advised to operationalize similar helpline numbers.

Nadda has directed AIIMS and all central Govt hospitals to have dedicated dengue wards fully equipped with trained manpower, drugs and other logistics. They have also been instructed to create a referral system to optimally utilize their clinical facilities.

Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) highlighted the need for sensitizing municipal bodies in states for preventing dengue outbreaks. He also suggested improving coolers and tanks in buildings to make them immune from mosquito breeding.