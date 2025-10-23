Nadda: Bihar Polls a Battle of Vikaas vs Vinaash

Aurangabad: BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday said that the assembly elections in Bihar will be a fight between 'Vikaas' (development) of the NDA and 'Vinaash' (destruction) of the INDIA bloc.

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Nadda lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being a "parasitic party that finishes off its junior alliance partners".

The senior BJP leader attacked the RJD, saying the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle raj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).

Making light of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide employment to youngsters and check out-migration, he said such promises of the RJD reminded him of the party's alleged involvement in the land-for-jobs scam.

Criticising the RJD's poll promise of providing a government job to every family in Bihar, Nadda sought to know from where would funds be generated to pay the salaries.

He also lambasted the RJD for giving a ticket to gangster-turned-politician, the late Md Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab in the upcoming polls, stating it showed how concerned the party is for Bihar.

"The RJD has fielded Shahabuddin's son... how can it ensure the security of the people of Bihar if it fields such candidates? Lalu's RJD stands for Rangdari, Jungleraj and Dadagiri," he said.

The RJD has fielded Shahab from the Raghunathpur assembly constituency in Siwan district. Nadda claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made Bihar free from 'jungleraj' in the last 20 years. "In this election, the fight is between 'Vikaas' and 'Vinaash'," he said.

"People of Bihar can never forget jungle raj. During Lalu Prasad's tenure, people from Bihar were forced to migrate to other states. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, people of Bihar are witnessing growth. The state is continuously moving towards development," he said.

"The NDA government in Bihar has done a lot for the state in recent years. The rail budget for Bihar has been increased by almost 10 times by the Centre. Besides, out of the total 44 Vande Bharat trains introduced by the Centre recently, 26 are for Bihar only," he said.

Besides, the Railways Ministry has also increased the number of special trains to 12,000 this time to meet the passengers rush during Chhath festival, he added.