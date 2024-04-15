Mythological Fiction Writer Amish Tripathi Asks Public To Vote For Modi

Celebrated mythological fiction writer Amish Tripathi on Monday took to X seeking vote for Modi's third term. He mentions in his post that while as a rule he doesn't speak on politics, he is breaking this self imposed rule this time.

Further on in his post he briefly touches upon the obvious reasons (according to him) for supporting Modi Government - past performance and visible improvements in most spheres of governance. However, his reason for exhorting public to vote for ushering in third term of Modi government is the falling apart of the long peace and Global Order. Global Order and peace among the nations that emerged post 1945 onwards, and which has continued so far, is coming to an end. When a Global Order crumbles, it is usually a time of chaos, tumult, and often, war.

He concludes that at this critical stage in world history, India needs a strong government and Chankyan leadership with intense motivation, top of the line competencies and clear majority. To this end, he will be voting for NDA candidate in his constituency and hopes that others will too.