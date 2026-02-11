Mysore Sandal Makers Get Tamannaah as Brand Ambassador

Hyderabad: Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, the makers of Mysore Sandal Soap, said it had appointed actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador, even as it launched a wide range of new personal care products. “The organisation aims to attract her (Tamannaah’s) vast fan base across India and globally towards Mysore Sandal Soap products,” the company said.

The newly launched products include new variants of Mysore Sandal soaps, agarbathis and dhoops, perfumes, shampoos, face washes, hand washes, petroleum jelly, virgin coconut hair oils, baby oil, and a range of home care products under the Cleanol brand.

The hotel and hospitality segment will receive sandalwood-based body wash, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, and bergamot and mandarin variants.

The company unveiled its new products in Bengaluru on Tuesday, in the presence of Karnataka minister M.B. Patil, KSDL chairman and Muddebihal MLA Appaji C.S. Nadagouda, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, additional chief secretary Selvakumar, and managing director Prashanth P.K.M.

The company reported its highest turnover so far at Rs,1,787 crore in 2024-25, and attributed it to steady leadership over three years. Profit rose to Rs.451 crore and dividend payouts to the Karnataka government increased to Rs.134.84 crore.

KSDL said it had expanded its presence in e-commerce and modern trade while remaining a traditional public sector enterprise. It said the company has posted a consistent sales growth rate of 14 per cent over the past two years.