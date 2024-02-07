Myanmapally Vows to Expose Harish Rao’s Irregularities

Nizamabad: Former Malkajgiri MLA Myanmapally Hanumantha Rao and his son and Congress MLA Mynampally Rohit Rao along with their followers participated in a Chalo Siddipet car rally in Siddipet.

After the rally, the Congress leaders laid the foundation stone for the party office in Siddipet,

Hanumantha Rao, who turned the event into a show of strength, vowed to expose irregularities of Siddipet BRS MLA T. Harish Rao.

Scores of party cadre, who waited for Hanumantha Rao, raised slogans in support of the father-son duo.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanumantha Rao said he would always be available to Congress activists.”We will hold Harish Rao accountable for his misdeeds in undivided Medak district, especially in Siddipet,” he said.