My journey is against injustice meted out to tribals, downtrodden and farmers, Rahul Gandhi

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Odisha on Tuesday evening with formal handing over of the flag at Biramitrapur in Sundergarh district.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak, campaign committee chairperson Bijay Patnaik; AICC in-charge Dr Ajoy Kumar, former OPCC presidents Niranjan Patnaik and Jayadev Jena, senior leaders such as Suresh Kumar Routray and Mohammad Moquim received Rahul at the entry point.

In his brief address to the public at the reception ceremony, the Congress leader said, “I am feeling good to come to Odisha. You opened a shop of love in the market of hate (“Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan). The main objective of this Yatra is to connect India. This journey has come out in protest against injustice meted out to tribals, downtrodden, farmers and women. I will remain in Odisha for the next three days and interact with people.

He raised the issues of unemployment, price hike, privatisation of government companies and social injustice.

On Wednesday, Rahul will hold a road show and a public rally in Rourkela. He will address a public meeting at Jharsuguda on Thursday following which he will leave Odisha for Chhattisgarh.