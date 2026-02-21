MVA Faces Internal Rifts Ahead of Rajya Sabha Election

Mumbai:With elections to seven Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra scheduled for March 16, differences have surfaced within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), particularly in the Shiv Sena (UBT), over the allocation of the alliance’s likely lone seat.

The issue came to the fore after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut suggested that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar could be considered for nomination. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray asserted that the seat should remain with his party and backed the renomination of Priyanka Chaturvedi, whose term is set to end next month.



Seeking to quell speculation, Mr Raut said he would abide by the party’s decision and work to ensure the victory of the candidate nominated by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.



“I am always bound by the party’s decision. If Uddhav Thackeray gives the nomination to someone, it is our collective responsibility to ensure their victory. However, if a leader like Sharad Pawar expresses a desire, there has to be a discussion. That is all I said. I have not taken anyone’s name. I am committed to my party’s stand,” Mr Raut told reporters in Malegaon on Saturday.



The Maharashtra Legislature currently has 286 members. A candidate requires 36 votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat, according to a senior legislature official.



The Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20 MLAs, the Congress has 16, and the NCP (SP) has 10 — giving the MVA a combined strength of 46 MLAs, enough to comfortably secure one seat.



The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is expected to win six of the seven seats.



Taking a swipe at the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra BJP media department chief Navnath Ban alleged that Mr Raut was attempting to push for Mr Pawar’s return to the Upper House at the expense of Ms Chaturvedi.



According to Mr Ban, if Ms Chaturvedi is renominated, the Shiv Sena (UBT) may have to concede a Rajya Sabha seat to the NCP (SP) in the next election cycle, potentially affecting Mr Raut’s own prospects.



Two days ago, Aaditya Thackeray reiterated that party MLAs were keen on retaining the seat. He also cautioned that a possible rapprochement between the two NCP factions could complicate future seat-sharing arrangements. He said either Ms Chaturvedi or Mr Raut should be fielded again.



Meanwhile, a senior Shiv Sena leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said discussions with the Congress and the NCP (SP) would cover both the Rajya Sabha seat and upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council seats.



“Some senior leaders are of the view that a Council seat could be considered for Uddhav Thackeray, while the Rajya Sabha seat may be left for veteran leader Sharad Pawar,” the leader said.



Among those retiring next month are BJP leaders Dr Bhagwat Karad and Dhairyashil Patil; NCP founder Sharad Pawar; NCP (SP) leaders Dr Fauzia Khan and Rajani Patil; Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi; and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale.



The Rajya Sabha is a permanent House and is not subject to dissolution.

