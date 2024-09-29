MVA aims to finalise Assembly seat sharing by Tuesday

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday said that the MVA will resume its talks for the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections on September 30 (Monday).

“The MVA leaders will meet on September 30. The talks will also continue on October 1 to finalise the seat sharing formula,” Patole said.

The MVA, whhich comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, had defeated the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which include the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar’s NCP, heavily in the Lok Sabha polls by winning 30 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra.

“In Vidhan Sabha polls too, we are going to fight the polls as MVA. There is no difference of opinion on this issue,” Patole said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced that its first list of candidates for the Vidhan Sabha polls might be released during Navratri, after the finalisation of seat sharing formula of the MVA.

Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, said, “Once the seat-sharing formula among the MVA partners is finalised, we will announce the first list.”

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November.

“We don’t actually need to convey to someone officially that they will contest the elections. It’s a question of understanding. Accordingly, many of our leaders have already started preparing for the elections,” Danve said.