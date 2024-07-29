Muslims are being treated as untouchables, says Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the Modi led government has made muslims untouchables. Responding to the Union Budget, Asaduddin said that the finance minister should put a "berozgaar tax" and tax the unemployed. He further said that the Budget looks like the prime minister himself is saying that first right on middle-class properties is that of ours and our allies.



There are 17 crore Muslims in India, the largest minority community. I want to ask the government if there are no poor, no youth, or farmers in this or other backward classes. The Muslim population is the poorest. Data from the All India Debt & Investment Survey (AIDIS) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) shows that Muslims have very low job enrolment and consumption rates when compared to other minority communities. Muslims face disadvantages in education, employment, and overall welfare. He further criticised the government for cutting scholarships for minority students. Owaisi also highlighted the high dropout rates among Muslim students.



He argued that without genuine efforts to uplift the Muslim community and ensure their representation in national development, India's progress would remain incomplete.

