Muslim youth help distribute Ayodhya Akshinthalu in Khammam

Muslim youth participated in the “Nagarasankeerthana” taken out in Ramachandrapuram village of Penuballi mandal in Khammam district on Sunday. They went from house to house and distributed “Ayodhya Akshinthalu”.Villagers expressed happiness over the communal harmony prevailing within the different communities in the village.Ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya on Monday, Bhadradri Temple has been decorated in a grand manner. Temple authorities erected gigantic cutouts of Lord Sri Ram and Ayodhya temple in the town.A Shobha yatra will be taken out in Bhadrachalam town wherein cultural troupes will perform their traditional dances during the Shobha yatra.Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad led by its state secretary Yadagiri Reddy took out a bike rally in Khammam town celebrating inauguration of the Ayodhya temple.In Adilabad district, devotees are planning rituals and special pujas at temples on occasion of the Ayodhya event. Ahead of the special occasion, political leaders and BJP MLAs cleaned the temples in Adilabad, Sirpur (T), Nirmal and Mudhole assembly constituencies before organising devotional programmes.