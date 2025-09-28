Muslim Votes Play Key Role for Bihar Oppn Parties

New Delhi: In a politically charged atmosphere ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Muslim votes are expected to play a decisive role for Opposition parties, particularly the Mahagathbandhan.

The contest for Muslim support is especially fierce in Seemanchal and other districts with significant minority populations, where parties including the RJD, Congress, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), and AIMIM are holding rallies, making promises, and strategically fielding candidates.

With Muslims constituting 17-18 per cent of Bihar’s electorate, the Mahagathbandhan is recalibrating its strategy to prevent a split in the vote bank. The move follows AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s announcement that his party will contest at least 100 seats. Leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc have since planned joint rallies and candidate selection designed to consolidate Muslim votes, especially in constituencies where the community makes up 20-25 per cent of the electorate.

Sources in the alliance said that Muslims, particularly from the Pasmanda community, who traditionally supported the JD(U), are disgruntled after many of their names were deleted in the Election Commission’s recent voter list revision. The Mahagathbandhan is seeking to tap into this discontent to expand its support base.

On Wednesday, Owaisi intensified his campaign with the launch of the “Seemanchal Nyay Yatra” in Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, and Araria, districts with a high Muslim population. His outreach is aimed at addressing the concerns of marginalised Muslims and boosting AIMIM’s influence in the state.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor announced that the JSP would not field Muslim candidates in constituencies where the RJD has already nominated one, in an effort to avoid splitting votes and focus on defeating the BJP. He also urged RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to reciprocate by leaving space for JSP’s Muslim candidates in other seats. However, RJD appears reluctant to comply.