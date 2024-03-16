Muslim League Opposes EC's decision to Hold Polls in Kerala on a Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League has expressed its opposition to the Election Commission's decision to hold Lok Sabha elections in Kerala on April 26 which is Friday.









Muslim League state secretary P.M.A Salam said the decision will cause inconvenience to the Muslim voters, polling agents and poll officials belonging to the community as they have to congregate in mosques for the jumma namaz (congregational prayers).





Muslim League opposes the EC's decision to hold polls in Kerala on a FridaySalam said the Muslim League will bring this issue to the notice of the Election Commission and request for a change in the poll date.





Reacting to the Election Commission announcement, LDF convener E P Jayarajan said the CPM-led ruling front was the first political formation in Kerala to announce its candidates. The Left Front has already taken the lead in the campaign.





"People in Kerala are sceptical about voting for the Congress as they fear that the elected MPs might cross over to the BJP. The voters will surely prefer to vote and elect the Left MPs," he said.







Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said the UDF is confident of a clean sweep and winning all 20 seats. The support for the Congress-led UDF candidates is growing by the day and it will culminate into a stupendous victory, he said.





BJP state president K Surendran said the BJP is going to break all records in Kerala this time. He said the party is confident of positive results in many constituencies.





"Even the LDF convenor has admitted that the BJP has better candidates this time. People of Kerala will vote for Modi ji's guarantee," he told reporters.