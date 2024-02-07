Musi Corporation Invites EoI For Master Plan

Hyderabad: The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has issued an invitation for Expression of Interest (EoI) for consultancy services aimed at creating an aggregate master plan for the 'Musi Riverfront Development Project'.

Under the purview of the state government's initiative to revitalise the 55-km stretch along the Musi River within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits encompassing the city, MRDCL has been entrusted with this task.

Among the four key components of the 'Musi Riverfront Development' project, 'river and water management' holds significant importance. This component entails initiatives to ensure clean and flowing water in the river, thereby fostering biodiversity within the entire ecosystem. The endeavour will be supported by the implementation of sewer networks and stormwater management techniques.

Another pivotal aspect of the master plan involves identifying locations for landmark architecture, transportation nodes, and growth zones. This segment encompasses the establishment of pedestrian zones, hawker bridges, recreational and tourist areas, as well as commercial centres.

The other two key components of the project are 'mobility corridor and transit-oriented development' and 'riverfront development'. The former aims to enhance east-west connectivity and streamline traffic management, while the latter focuses on beautifying the riverfront and rejuvenating surrounding urban areas. This entails the creation of people’s plazas, cycle tracks, green spaces, sports facilities, parking areas, commercial and retail spaces, and hospitality infrastructure along the Musi River. An official from MRDCL highlighted these plans, emphasising the holistic approach towards urban development and environmental sustainability.