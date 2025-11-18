Murthy Cites China’s 9-9-6 Model, Triggers Debate on India’s Work Culture

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has reignited a national debate on long working hours after he once again advocated for extended work weeks — this time pointing to China’s controversial ‘9-9-6’ work culture as an example of hard work driving national progress.

In a recent interview, the 79-year-old tech veteran said sustained effort is essential for India’s growth, emphasising that “no individual, no community, no country has ever come up without hard work.” Murthy reiterated his belief that people should “first get a life and then worry about work-life balance.”

He referred to the 9-9-6 routine — a schedule where employees work 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week — which translates to 72 hours weekly. Although China’s Supreme Court declared the practice illegal in 2021, experts say enforcement remains uneven across sectors.

Murthy claimed his company’s team members who visited multiple Chinese cities observed the 996 mindset firsthand. “There is a saying there: 9, 9, 6… 72 hours a week,” he said, suggesting such work ethics played a role in China’s rapid rise.

Social Media Backlash

His comments triggered thousands of reactions online, with many questioning whether India has the infrastructure or workplace ecosystem to support such demanding schedules. One user remarked, “Sir, we are already spending 12 hours in traffic,” while another wrote, “You cannot expect employees to work overtime on peanut salaries and zero hikes.” Several users highlighted the lack of fair compensation, mental health support and productivity-driven work environments, arguing that “harder hours won’t fix deeper structural issues.” A sarcastic post added: “72-hour work week: because who needs sleep when you have deadlines and chai?” Some even said they would be willing to work 16-hour shifts—if salaries matched Chinese standards.

What Is China’s 9-9-6 System?

The 9-9-6 rule became widely known in China’s tech industry during the 2010s, endorsed by leaders like Alibaba's Jack Ma who called it a “blessing.” However, criticism surged after multiple reports of worker burnout — including the death of a 22-year-old Pinduoduo employee in 2021.

China’s labour laws officially cap work at 44 hours a week, with strictly limited overtime, in line with International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards. Still, weak enforcement and low wages have kept long work hours common in several industries.

Murthy’s remarks have revived discussions on productivity, labour rights and corporate responsibility, with India’s workforce sharply divided on whether extreme hours are a necessity or an outdated idea.