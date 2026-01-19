Murshidabad: Violence Breaks Out Over Voter List Objections

Berhampore: Tension mounted at sevaral areas in Murshidabad over deposit of form 7 B and turned violent. At Lalbag SDO office irate TMC workers allegedly ransacked Lalbag BJP President Somen Mondal,s car and forcibly snatched and burnt thousands form 7 B ( objection form of in Murshidabad inclusion of voter lists) , even they beaten up BJP workers inside Lalbag SDO office.Mr.Mondal complained ," irate TMC workers led by the former MLA Sayani Singha Roy forcibly snatched and even burnt our thousands form 7 B, and we able to resist some forms and taken shelter inside SDO office but they beaten up us and officials ran away in fear " Mrs. Singha Roy said " it is a spontaneous outburst of voters, we only resisted BJP to deposit fake forms 7 B at any cost " . Similarly at Kandi SDO office irate TMC workers forcibly resisted BJP workers to deposit form 7 B for Kandi,Burwan and Bharatpur assemblies , while they tried to resist and both warring BJP - TMC workers involved in beating and jostling, as a result senior BJP woman secretary Binita Roy reportedly assaulted. Later BJP workers regrouped themselves and forcibly berserk in the Kandi police station and staged dharna and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. On the other hand a group of irate TMC mob led by the Murshidabad TMC MP Abu Taher Khan and Murshidabad Zila Parishad sikhsa karmadhaskya Md. Saifuzzaman gharoed Nowda BDO office and allegedly thwarted SIR hearing process and blocked Amtala Hariharpara state highway and burnt effigies of the Union home minister Amit Shah and Chief election commissioner . TMC MP said " BJP and EC officials jointly tried hard to exclud several genuine voters and deposited their objections but we will resist at any cost." Meanwhile a group of ruling Trinamul congress mlas and MP led by the state power minister Akhtaruzzaman and Jangipur MP Khalilur Rahman handed over a memorandum to the Murshidabad chief election officer and DM Murshidabad Nitin Singhania and demanded stop harassment of genuine voters in the name of SIR hearing and no omission of any voters can be tolerated and SIR hearing should be resumed in several areas. Mr. Singhania heard a patient hearing. Tension continued at several places, several armed police posted to avoid furthermore troubles.