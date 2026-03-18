Murshidabad Rebellion: Dropped TMC MLAs Plot Next Move As Factional Feuds Erupt

Suspended ruling Trinamul congress Bharatpur MLA and founder chairman of Aam Janata Unnayan party (AJUP) Humayun Kabir changed his political stand and secretly contacted four rebel TMC MLAs who are also denied party nomination this time. Humayun Kabir claimed that all four ruling Trinamul congress MLAs from Farakka Monirul Islam, Jalangi TMC MLA Abdur Razzaq and Beldanga MLA Hasanuzzaman and Nabagram MLA Kanai Mondals are contacted with him with their emissaries to contest election from his newly formed AJUP party.

Humayun Kabir said "please wait and see till march 22 and for a "khela hobe " in Murshidabad district to teach a befitting lesson to Trinamul congress."

Meanwhile Farakka rebel TMC MLA Monirul Islam said "I will contest again from Farakka to teach a befitting slap on TMC and my elder Brother kausar Ali also will fight from Samsergunj assembly" But others rebel TMC MLA s are still officially kept mum. Meanwhile factional feud surfaced in several assembly areas in Murshidabad till several ruling Trinamul congress MLAs denied party tickets.

At Nowda assembly present Nowda Trinamul congress block president and Murshidabad district Zila Parishad karmadhaskya Md Saifuzzaman loyalists organised a protests rally and expressed rebellion and anger against present MLA Sahina Mumataj Begum and claimed that they will not abiding Mrs Begum’s candidature and will fight as independent and Humayun Kabir also changed his political stand and expressed to contest from Nowda instead of Beldanga to catch fishes in dirty water of faction ridden Trinamul congress.In Domkal party offices was closed in protest as outsider former IPS officer Humayun Kabir nominated as TMC candidate.

Even One picture goes viral on social media that Jalangi TMC candidate Babar Ali was seen with RSS chief Mohan Bhagavad! (However, The. Asian age not examined the picture reality and Mr.Ali also kept mum.



Meanwhile rebel Farakka Trinamul congress MLA Monirul Islam denied party ticket this time, fumed against ruling Trinamul congress and dared a befitting slap for insulting muslim and will fight again from Farakka!.

Trinamul congress this time nominated Samsergunj MLA Amirul Islam from Farakka , Monirul Islam declared his elder brother Kausar Ali will also fight from Samsergunj and claimed disgruntled Farakka Trinamul congress rank and file are with him and organised a protest rally along with TMC panchayet functionaries from Farakka and hosted an iftar party on Tuesday evening After denied ticket Monirul Islam brust into anger at his Farakka Trinamul congress MLA office and claimed both Abhishek Bandopadhyay and chief minister Mamata Banerjee turned him into a "scape goat "as he openly organised movement against SIR "Election commission deleted and placed under adjudication thousands Muslim voters despite hearing. Monirul Islam fumed" protesting against election commission is my only fault. But, listen I defeated congress MLA for 25 years from Farakka for the first time, despite party denied ticket, but wait and see they will teach a befitting reply on may four on the day of counting.

On the other hand, Humayun Kabir claimed that Farakka MLA Monirul Islam is contacted me, please wait and see till march 22.

It may be mentioned that Monirul Islam earned wrath several times for his controversial activities during Samsergunj and Dhuliyan communal violence in April 2025 and reportedly vandalised Farakka AERO office during SIR hearing and election commission instructed to lodge FIR against him. More over Trinamul congress relegated into third position over more than 15 thousand votes in 2024 parliament election in Farakka assembly segment.