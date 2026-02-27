 Top
Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' near India-Pak border in Jaisalmer

27 Feb 2026 10:55 AM IST

LCH 'Prachand' is India's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The LCH took off from the Jaisalmer Indian Air Force (IAF) station.

Jaipur: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday took a sortie as co-pilot in Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The LCH took off from the Jaisalmer Indian Air Force (IAF) station. Before the sortie, the captain briefed the president. Dressed in an olive green uniform and helmet, she waved from the cockpit before departing.

