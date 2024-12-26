Murder conspiracy unfolds in Pune: BJP MLC’s aunt held for husband’s killing

A shocking murder case has emerged in Pune, Maharashtra, where Mohini Wagh, 48, the aunt of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar, has been arrested for allegedly masterminding the contract killing of her husband, Satish Wagh. The incident, which took place on December 9, has sent shockwaves through the community.

Satish Wagh, 55, was reportedly abducted near Shewalwadi Chowk in Pune’s Hadapsar area and later found murdered near Yavat, approximately 40 kilometers away on the Pune-Solapur Highway. Police investigations suggest that the murder stemmed from a domestic dispute linked to Mohini’s extra-marital affair.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade, Mohini had been involved in an affair with Akshay Jawalkar, a former tenant of the Wagh family. After Satish discovered the relationship and confronted his wife, it reportedly led to an abusive confrontation. The Jawalkar family had moved out, but Mohini and Akshay continued to maintain contact.

In a shocking twist, Mohini allegedly conspired with Akshay to have her husband killed. Akshay, in turn, paid ₹5 lakh to four individuals—Pawan Shyamsundar Sharma, Navnath Arjun Gursale, Vikas Sitaram Shinde, and Atish Jadhav—to carry out the murder.

The police have arrested Mohini Wagh, Akshay Jawalkar, and the four hired accomplices for their involvement in the plot. They are currently in custody, and Mohini will be presented before a local court. Authorities have confirmed that further investigations into the case are ongoing. The brutal killing has raised questions about the extent of domestic conflicts and the lengths to which some individuals may go to resolve them.