Munnuru Kapus seek Finance Corporation



The MKFC is expected to offer loans to the community members who wish to take up business, or support students pursuing higher education.



Dr M.R. Venkat Rao, chairman of Munnuru Kapu Vidyarthi Vasathi Gruham Trust Board, told Deccan Chronicle: “Though the issue has been pending for several years under the BRS, we believe the words of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as there is a feeling among public that when he gives his word, he fulfils it. Once the model code of conduct ends after the Lok Sabha polls, Revanth Reddy is expected to set up the corporation with a substantial corpus fund.”

The Munnuru Kapu community, primarily consisting of agriculturalists, has witnessed a shift towards agricultural labour due to an increase in small land holdings. The establishment of the MKFC is deemed essential to address the challenges faced by community members.







“We hope that Revanth Reddy would resolve the Kokapet land issue and also release `5 crore,” said Venkat Rao, a former dean at Osmania University.



The trust board has been running a hostel for outstation students at Kacheguda from 1964, one of the oldest such institutions in the city. Though the community runs the hostel on its own, the Trust Board was registered under the revenue (endowments) department in 1974 under special circumstances.



Though the government exempts the operation of the hostel from the certain provisions of the TS Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act for a period of five years, community leaders demanded that the government exclude the hostel permanently since no other community student hostel comes under it.



“The Revanth Reddy government must consider the demand of the community with a broad mind. The community would be grateful to Revanth Reddy,” said Kothapally Srikanth, who is engaged in the student service of the community.



On the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Venkat Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma would definitely play a big role. Modi, hailing from an OBC background, is the most popular personality. People don’t look at the BJP nominees. They don’t matter for the people. The work carried out by Modi will be a crucial factor in the poll outcome, he said.

Hyderabad: The Munnuru Kapu community, which constitutes the lion's share in the Backward Class communities population in the state, have set high hopes on Munnuru Kapu Finance Corporation (MKFC), which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised to set up for the uplift of poor families in the community.



