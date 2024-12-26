Munde Denies Links with Sarpanch Murder, Demands Death Penalty for Culprits

Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, who is under fire for his alleged links with history sheeter Walmik Karad, on Thursday said that the culprits in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder should be hanged even if they are close to him. The opposition has alleged that Karad is the main conspirator in the murder case and he has not been arrested in order to shield Munde.

On December 9, Mr Deshmukh was allegedly abducted and later brutally murdered after he intervened in hooliganism and extortion bid at a wind power plant company Avada Green Energy (AVG), at his village Massajog in Kej tehsil of Beed. The murder has triggered a political upheaval in the state. Senior MVA leaders including NCP founder Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat have paid a visit to the village and consoled the Deshmukh family. An all party silent march is also being planned on Saturday to demand justice for the Sarpanch. The MVA is also demanding the resignation of Mr. Munde amid allegations of linking him to the alleged culprits.

Mr. Munde, who took charge of the food and civil supply department on Thursday, said that he has been demanding capital punishment for the perpetrators of the murder from day one. “The investigation into the case should be expedited and the charge sheet should be filed before the fast track court. Even I want justice to be delivered to the deceased’s family,” he said.

The Minister said that the murder of a young sarpanch is extremely unfortunate and horrific. “Therefore, the accused, even if they are close to me, should not be spared. As a government, I cannot spare anyone in this case,” he said.

Mr. Munde, who is an NCP MLA from Parli constituency in Beed district, said that the low level politics is being done so that he does not get a cabinet berth and guardian ministership of Beed district. He also denied having any link with the case.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that despite the demands being raised for action in the incidents of Parbhani and Beed districts, it appears that the BJP led government did not have any seriousness. In Parbhani, a Dalit activist arrested in connection with riots that took place after a mentally ill man desecrated a replica of the Constitution died due to alleged police brutality. However, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied that it was a case of custodial death.

“Although the government talks about action, it is not ready to accept the truth, making it evident what the investigation will yield,” Mr. Patole said.

The state Congress chief said that the death of an educated youth in Parbhani due to police assault is nothing less than a murder by the police. “The incidents in Parbhani and Beed have exposed the dire law and order situation in the state. Even the legislators from the ruling party have highlighted the facts, but the Fadnavis government refused to acknowledge it. Since the government is complicit, even a CID investigation will not yield any results,” he said.