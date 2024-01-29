Mummy, papa, I can’t do JEE: Teen dies by suicide in Kota

Hyderabad: Niharika Singh, an 18-year-old from Kota's Borkheda area, was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) when she was found hanging at her residence. Despite the family's prompt response and immediate hospitalization, she was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have initiated an investigation, including a post-mortem examination, to ascertain the circumstances leading to her tragic decision. Along with Niharika's body, the police recovered a suicide note. According to the note, it read, "Mummy, Papa, I can't do JEE. So I suicide. I am a loser. I am the worst daughter… This is the last option."

Niharika lived with her father, a bank employee, and was repeating her 12th class, grappling with the intense pressure of competitive exams. Despite dedicating seven to eight hours to daily studies, she found herself overwhelmed by the challenges.

This unfortunate incident closely follows the suicide of Mohammed Zaid, another coaching student in Kota. Zaid, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, had been gearing up for the NEET entrance examination.

Last year, a surge in student suicides prompted the Centre to issue guidelines aimed at alleviating the pressure on coaching students. Directives were issued to coaching institutes and district administrations to safeguard students from depression and stress. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains a subject of debate.