Mummidivaram MLA faces harsh questions from villagers during election campaign

Kakinada: Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish, contesting again from the constituency on behalf of the YSRC, is facing many awkward moments as he visits the villages for election campaigning.



While RTI activist PV Bhadra Rao is posing questions through public letters about his alleged misdeeds, the people in some of the villages are confronting him with many questions. They are asking him why he is visiting the villages now, after neglecting them for the past five years.

They say he has no right to seek their votes again, as he had not fulfilled any of the promises.

RTI Activist Bhadra Rao raised several objections before the Returning Officer and requested him to disqualify his nomination during the Scrutiny. But, citing technical reasons, he allowed the nomination of the YSRC candidate.

However, Bhadra Rao approached the AP High Court by filing a PIL, seeking disqualification of the MLA’s nomination. He said the MLA has hidden his businesses and aqua ponds, which were converted from agriculture to non-agriculture and other requirements.

The activist also said that while acquiring land under land pooling schemes for allotment of house sites for the poor, they have been allotted lands that are not suitable for the construction.

Posing questions through the letters, Bhadra Rao said that the MLA failed to get compensation to the fishermen from the ONGC for its seismic surveys. Due to the inability of the MLA, the fishermen lost their livelihood.

Meanwhile, in many villages, the people questioned him as to what he could do for the past five years. They alleged that the MLA could not develop the villages and create infrastructure facilities like drainages, water pipelines, roads etc.

They asked him why he came to their village again to beg for their votes.

In a frustrated mood, the MLA and his followers told the people that if they wanted to cast their votes, they could, otherwise they need not cast their vote for him. Satish won the elections in 2009 and 2019.

Such circumstances are used by the Telugu Desam candidate, former MLA Datla Subba Raju and TD cadres, to get the villagers’ support for the TD.