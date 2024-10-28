Mumbai woman loses ₹4 Lakh in Diwali cleaning scam

Mumbai: A 55-year-old woman from Mumbai lost gold ornaments worth ₹4 lakh in a Diwali cleaning scam after hiring a service via the NoBroker app. On October 21, Leena Mhatre booked the service in preparation for the festival. The next day, two individuals arrived to clean her home. While they worked, Mhatre discovered that her cupboard had been opened and her valuables were missing.

Realizing the theft only after the cleaners left, she immediately reported the incident to the police. Authorities arrested 27-year-old Arbaz Khan as the main suspect and are questioning two others, Santosh Omprakash Yadav and Sufiyan Nazeer Ahmad Soudar, identified through CCTV footage.

The police are investigating whether NoBroker verified the backgrounds of its employees, as regulations require police checks for all service staff before they can work in private homes. Officer Sandip Gorde emphasised the importance of such verification for safety.







