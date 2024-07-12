Mumbai: Waterlogging in several parts of the City, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai has issued an Orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

The Met Department said, there is a monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation has also developed over Mumbai which has resulted in strong westerly winds.

An orange alert is typically issued in case of severely bad weather which affects rail, road, and aviation transportation.

As per the recent data released by IMD, the average rainfall recorded at 8 am in the Central Mumbai region was 93.16 mm, in the Eastern Suburbs it was 66.03 mm and in the Western Suburbs, it was 78.93 mm.

The continuous rainfall in the various parts of Navi Mumbai has left the places waterlogged. The King's Circle area of Mumbai has also been waterlogged amid the heavy rains.





The Western Suburbs has recorded the highest rainfall, of 36 mm at the BKC Fire Station, 30 mm at Pali Chimbai Municipality School, 32 mm at Nariyal Wadi Municipality School, and 30 mm at Vile Parle Fire Station and Supari Tank Municipality School.

In the Eastern Suburbs, Shivaji Nagar Municipality School recorded the most at 42 mm, followed by Mankhurd Fire Station at 36 mm. At the Chembur Fire Station, 33 mm was recorded.

Between 7 and 8 am in Central Mumbai, the F/N Ward Office and Wadala Fire Station recorded the highest amount of rainfall, 28 mm. At Worli Sea Face Municipality School, 27 mm was recorded. It was 26 mm at the Pratiksha Nagar Municipality School, Savitribai Municipality School, and Rawli Camp; 25 mm at Sewree Koliwada Municipality School, and 24 mm at the G/S Ward Office.

However, the rain has not affected the railway traffic and it is running smoothly. But an update was given in the route change for Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) buses at Sion, where there buses were diverted via Sion Circle, on road number 24 and route numbers 10, 25, and 341.

Since Morning, the Palghar area of Maharashtra has been experiencing heavy rain. The IMD also issued an orange alert in the region in their nowcast warning.

In their nowcast warning today, the IMD also issued a yellow alert in Thane and Raigad districts.