Mumbai Verdict Ends 3-Decade Thackeray Hold

Mumbai:Thackeray’s hegemony in Mumbai has finally come to an end. After nearly three decades, the family, which ruled the financial capital of the country with iron grip, has been dethroned by the BJP-led coalition.

In a desperate bid to retain power in its stronghold, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had joined hands with his estranged cousin MNS chief Raj Thackeray. However, the Thackeray magic failed to work this time as the Mumbaikars decided to hand over the power to the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance, who reached the simple majority mark by winning 118 seats.



In the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) house, the BJP won in 89 seats along with its ally Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) winning 29 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) could win 65 seats, whereas the MNS managed to win only six. The Congress, who fought separately, bagged 24 seats.



Going by the results declared, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has managed to maintain its hold on Marathi-dominated areas in Central and Eastern Mumbai. However, in island city and western suburbs, where the non-Maharashtrians are in majority, the BJP surged ahead decisively. The Congress’ decision to contest independently also played in the hands of the saffron party, creating a divide in opposition votes.



The Shiv Sena (United), in alliance with the BJP, has been ruling the BMC – country’s richest civic body – since 1985 (barring a five year period of 1992-97). However, in the 2017 elections, both the parties fought separately where Shiv Sena managed to hold on to power with a difference of only two seats. While the Shiv Sena won 84 seats, BJP had come perilously close with 82 seats. Since then, the saffron party had been desperately trying to wrest power from the Shiv Sena in the BMC.



The BMC, with an annual budget of nearly Rs 75,000 crore, is the richest municipal corporation in the country and its annual budget is higher than several small states like Kerala, Goa and north-east states. The civic body was considered as the main source of financial support to the Shiv Sena.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the next BMC mayor will be Hindu as well as Marathi. He also taunted the Shiv Sena (UBT) saying had they not betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray’s principles, this situation would have arisen. “The result showed that the real Thackeray brand belonged to only Balasaheb,” he said.