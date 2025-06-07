Mumbai To Host First-Ever BUDX NBA House

MUMBAI: While the entire basketball world is hooked to the NBA finals - currently underway between Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers -fans in India will have an opportunity to get the feel of world's most popular basketball league this weekend in Mumbai. They will also get to meet five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton on this occasion.

The BUDX NBA House, organised by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Budweiser, will take place on June 7–8, at Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli in Mumbai.

Making its debut in India, the interactive fan event promises to celebrate the fusion of basketball, music and culture during the excitement of the 2025 NBA Finals.

The two-day event will feature basketball-themed activities, a fresh take on music right from the line up to the experiences, meet-and-greets with five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton, photo opportunities with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Attendees can also enjoy performances from the Sacramento Kings’ mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers, and the team’s acrobatic dunk crew, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Rajah Chaudhry, NBA Asia Head of Strategy and NBA India Country Head, said, “The first BUDX NBA House will be a must-visit destination for India’s passionate NBA fans to come together and share their love of the game. We’re excited to bring this unique blend of basketball, music and culture to India at a time of incredible momentum for the sport in the country.”

BUDX NBA House in India follows previous editions of NBA House held in Brazil, Canada, France, Mexico, the U.S., and the UK.

The best-of-seven NBA finals are currently underway with Indiana Pacers snatching a thrilling a one-point (111-110) win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one on Thursday night as Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left.