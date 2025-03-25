 Top
Mumbai teacher booked for beating Class 5 student for talking in class

PTI
25 March 2025 9:35 AM IST

FIR filed after 11-year-old girl allegedly caned in Chembur school

Mumbai Police registered a case against a woman teacher for allegedly hitting a Class 5 student with a cane for talking in class, causing injuries.

Police have registered an FIR against a woman teacher for allegedly beating up an 11-year-old girl student for talking in the classroom at a school in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. The teacher hit the class 5 student with a cane multiple times on her wrist, back and waist on March 21 at the school located in Chembur area, causing her injuries, the official said quoting a complaint lodged by the girl's father.

The teacher punished the girl claiming she was talking in the class, whereas the student was merely looking behind, the complaint claimed. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the teacher under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act, the official said. An investigation was underway in the case, the police added.


( Source : PTI )
PTI
