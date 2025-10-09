Mumbai Protest Over Mahabodhi Temple Gets Route Cut by Police

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have denied permission for a proposed route of a morcha demanding full control of the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya to be handed over to the Buddhist community. The march was originally planned to proceed from Byculla’s Jijamata Udyan to Azad Maidan, but police have instead suggested a shorter route starting from Metro Cinema.

The march, scheduled for October 14 — the anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism in 1956 — is being organised by the ‘Mahabodhi Mahavihara Mukti Andolan Kruti Samiti’, an action committee formed to campaign for exclusive Buddhist management of the historic temple. The initiative is being led by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Police officials said the original 5.5-km route could not be permitted due to logistical and regulatory concerns. The alternative route suggested by the authorities is approximately 750 metres long.

“In preparation for the march, a delegation from our committee met with Dr. Pravin Munde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), to request permission for the original route. However, the request was declined,” said Gautam Sonawane, state general secretary and spokesperson of the Republican Party headed by Mr. Athawale.

Mr. Sonawane added that a final decision on the revised route will be taken in a forthcoming joint meeting involving the protest committee, city police, and traffic officials.

The Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — marks the spot where Gautama Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment around 2,500 years ago. The demand for exclusive Buddhist control of the site has been a long-standing one, with monks and activists in Bodh Gaya frequently staging protests for what they describe as the “liberation” of the temple trust.

Currently, the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Act mandates a nine-member committee to oversee the site’s administration. The committee includes four Hindus, four Buddhists, and the district magistrate of Gaya, who serves as the ex officio chairperson.

Mr Athawale has called for an amendment to the Act, asserting that the temple should be managed solely by Buddhists.

“This movement is not a political protest but a spiritual journey. It is about reclaiming a sacred symbol of enlightenment and ensuring that Buddhists are the rightful custodians of the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment,” Mr. Sonawane said.