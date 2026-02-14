Mumbai Police Recreate Firing Scene in Shetty Case

The Mumbai Police have recorded statements from the managers of actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty as part of their investigation into the recent firing incident linked to Shetty’s residence.

According to officials, Singh received a threatening voice note from an individual claiming ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding money. The actor subsequently alerted senior police authorities, triggering a deeper probe into potential prior threats and connections. Shetty’s manager has also provided a formal statement to investigators.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch intensified its inquiry by recreating the sequence of events surrounding the incident. Officers retraced the accused’s alleged journey from Pune to Mumbai, including the purchase of a scooter in Pune and its transport by road to Mumbai. The route reconstruction concluded at Vile Parle station, where the scooter was reportedly parked.

The exercise was conducted with four accused currently in custody — Swapnil Sakat, Aditya Gayaki, Siddharth Yenpure and Samarth Pomaji. Investigators accompanied them at every stage, cross-checking their statements against the recreated timeline. The entire process was video-recorded to strengthen the evidentiary record.

During the reconstruction, fresh financial details emerged. Police said the main accused, Shubham Lonkar, allegedly paid the group a total of Rs 51,000. While Rs 30,000 was used to purchase the scooter, the remaining Rs 21,000 was spent by the accused. Earlier reports had indicated a payment of Rs 40,000, but further questioning revealed the higher amount, including an additional Rs 11,000 allegedly handed over after the scooter reached Mumbai.

Sources also indicated that Praveen Lonkar, identified as the sixth accused, is expected to be taken into custody from jail within the next few days as legal formalities are completed.

Two weeks after the incident, the suspected shooter and an accomplice remain absconding. Police teams continue to pursue multiple leads in what has become a high-profile investigation.